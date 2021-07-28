‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Does Zack Have Cold Feet? (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s 13th season is gearing up for more weddings in the latest episode, “Houston, We Have a Marriage.”

In an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming installment, groom-to-be Zack is getting emotional over his big day on the way to the venue. Overcome with the weight of the day, tears begin streaming down his face as his brothers attempt to comfort him.

But is Zack getting cold feet about marrying his future bride Michaela? Not exactly. His emotions are running deeper and it would appear that Zack’s tears are fear-based.

“I feel like there’s a lot of pressure because I don’t know what to expect,” Zack says in a testimonial segment. “Will she like me? Is this all going to work out?” he continues.

“Definitely feeling those nerves,” he adds as we see him break down with his brothers. “What if it doesn’t work out? What if I’m not able to live up to her expectations of what she expects her future husband to be?”

If Zack’s fears are about living up to his bride’s expectations, then he’s arguably in a good position to make a good first impression with Michaela … if he can stop crying. As his brothers surround him with hugs in the hotel hallways, Zack laments that, “I’ve just wanted this all my life.”

Even if Zack has some nerves about the big day, we have a good feeling about this match, where both sides seem equally interested in making marriage work. Only time will tell though. See the full clip, above, and don’t miss Zack and Michaela’s nuptials in the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime