What Fear Awaits ‘TWD: World Beyond’? The Cast Previews Season 2 (VIDEO)

On July 24, The Walking Dead: World Beyond cast will take the virtual stage at San Diego’s [email protected] event to discuss the happenings of Season 1 and potentially share some intel on what’s to come in the second and final season. But ahead of that gathering—set to feature Dead-iverse content director Scott Gimple, exec producer Matt Negrete and stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin and Joe Holt—we chatted with a trio of them to get some advance scoop about the shady CRM organization that seems to be pulling a lot of the strings in our post-apocalyptic zombie-scape.

“A lot is opening up for sure,” says Younger‘s Tortorella, whose Felix was last seen with Iris (Royale) encountering a group of survivors in the woods led by his beau Will (Alladin). “We realize pretty quickly in the season that the CRM isn’t just one group of people.” Which can’t be good news for Iris’s sister Hope (Mansour), the “asset” that was handed over to the CRM by Felix’s duplicitous colleague Huck (Mahendru) in the season finale.

Still, Royale and Mansour promise that we will see the siblings side-by-side again. “They’re definitely going in different directions, but they’re sisters,” says Royale. “They’re always going to come back together at some point.” What that “together” looks like, however, may be very different now that the more rebellious Hope has seen that she has just as much inner-grit as the more warrior-minded Hope. “It’s almost like [they] switch places mentally,” teases Mansour.

