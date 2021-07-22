‘Coroner’ Season 3 Promo: Death Keeps Knocking for Serinda Swan’s Jenny Cooper (VIDEO)

“Shut up!” Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) exclaims in the first seconds of TV Insider’s exclusive promo for the third season of Coroner. She’s talking to a horse.

The Canadian import returns to The CW on Thursday, August 19 to once again become your summer obsession. (Season 1 aired in August 2020, while Season 2 followed soon after in October.)

As a coroner in Toronto, Jenny’s job is to speak for the dead. But when it comes to her own life, clearly she’s a bit frustrated. (Sometimes a person just needs to let out a scream!) Watch the video above for that, a look at some of the bodies, and more to come in Season 3. Plus, note Jenny’s wearing a mask at crime scenes — yes, COVID is part of the world of Coroner.

According to the Season 3 logline, “Jenny must move past her trauma and embrace her whole self.” Part of that is her and Liam’s (Éric Bruneau) separation — and both are trying new forms of therapy. With him gone, she has space to focus on herself, but of course, that doesn’t last too long. She’ll have a slew of new cases to solve, both COVID-related deaths and not, which mean she must “unleash the real Jenny Cooper locked inside.”

Detective Donovan McAvoy (Roger Cross) has quite a bit coming up in his personal life. He “stares down the barrel of his own mortality in a very personal way, which propels him to investigate both his cases and his life with a new perspective.” Plus, there could be love in his future. Meanwhile, “Ross (Ehren Kassam) confronts uncomfortable identity challenges, and Gordon’s (Nicholas Campbell) Lewy Body Dementia causes him to lose himself in the possibility of a life once lived.”

The series also stars Tamara Podemski as Alison Trent, Andy McQueen as Malik Abed, and Kiley May as River Baitz. Joining the cast this season are Mark Taylor and Uni Park. Taylor’s Clark is a crown attorney working with Jenny on a new inquest, while Park’s Melanie is the new pathologist at the coroner’s office.

Coroner, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, August 19, 8/7c, The CW