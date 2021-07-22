‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Welcomes Alanis Morissette in Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Get ready to return to the Central Park Zoo for an all-new set of adventures with the animals of DreamWorks’ Madagascar: A Little Wild.

In an exclusive first look at the Season 4 trailer, above, Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippo are up to their usual shenanigans as they expand their horizons meeting new friends and taking on life’s challenges.

Based on the Madagascar film franchise, A Little Wild takes a look at what life was like for Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria during their years as kids living in the zoo’s rescue habitat. While they might be small, their ambitions never are and Season 4 continues to see the crew follow their dreams.

Joining the mix this time around is new guest character Starlene, a gifted hermit crab voiced by singer Alanis Morissette. Starlene has a touch of stage fright though and it will take Gloria to help her overcome the fear by planning a flashy production.

Other highlights viewers can expect include Melman losing his first tooth, and a snowstorm hitting the city. The wild weather comes with its own hurdles as Kate is blocked from the habitat where Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria reside.

Don’t miss the animated fun, Madagascar: A Little Wild makes its Season 4 debut this August on both Peacock and Hulu. Check out the trailer above, and catch up on Seasons 1 through 3 now.

DreamWorks Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, August 6 Peacock and Hulu