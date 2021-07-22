Fox Developing Reality Competition Show Based on the Board Game ‘Mouse Trap’

Mouse Trap looks to be the next board game to get the reality competition adaptation as Fox is said to be developing a project based on the Hasbro classic.

The series will see contestants face-off as they navigate larger-than-life obstacles re-created from the game. After a string of demanding challenges that require the highest physical and mental endurance, each episode will finish with its final round, with the remaining players working together to steal as much cheese as possible while risking capture by the iconic Mouse Trap. The more cheese they steal, the more money in the prize pot.

Mouse Trap, which was created by Marvin Glass and first published by Ideal in 1963, marks the latest competition format in the works from Fox’s unscripted division, which is also behind Lego Masters and Mental Samurai. Tara Long, Matt Walton, Matt Prichard and Mark Herwick of eOne will serve as executive producers.

“Right when Lego Masters worked really well is when Hasbro acquired eOne, and the light bulb went off,” Geno McDermott, President, U.S. Alternative Programming – Unscripted Television at eOne told Deadline earlier this year. “We have all this IP so we started developing shiny floor shows and different types of formats where we’re starting with a piece of IP instead of starting from scratch.”

Other projects eOne is currently developing include an animated remake of Clue at Fox, a film and television version of Dungeons & Dragons, and a scripted version of Risk with the help of House of Cards’ Beau Willimon. Fox, meanwhile, is gearing up for the premiere of Domino Masters, hosted by Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet.

Fox and eOne are not the only ones jumping on board the board game turned reality competition train. Mattel is currently developing TV versions of Whac-a-Mole (with Freemantle) and the card game Uno (with Propagate).