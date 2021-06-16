Lennie James & Alycia Debnam-Carey Reflect on the ‘Fear TWD’ Fans (VIDEO)

It may be a very bleak moment in time for the characters of AMC’s zombie spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, but the show’s actors couldn’t be happier.

In June 13’s Season 6 ender, a series of warheads hit the Texas landscape, blowing some of it to bits and destroying much of the surrounding area. This apocalypse-within-the-apocalypse is sure to change a lot for the survivors when the series returns for Season 7, but until then, we wanted to have a cheerful chat with stars Lennie James and Alycia Debnam-Carey, who play steadfast leader Morgan Jones and fierce battler Alicia Clark, respectively, ahead of the release of TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue, which hits newsstands nationwide on Tuesday, August 17.

James, who has been with Fear since its fourth season (after transitioning from the series’ flagship) and Debnam-Carey, who has been involved in the action from the start, are so grateful to be filming again after a series of pandemic-related production shifts altered the entire TV industry. “Some of my favorite moments [while shooting Fear] are just jokes cracked by the crew, or moments with them, like seeing their babies,” says James, of his time with the post-apocalyptic drama. “The kids born during this, and the family that’s grown…there are so many amazing moments.”

Debnam-Carey adds: “Personally, for me, looking back on how much of my twenties this has shaped in a way, it’s amazing to see where I started and where I am now.”

Check out the full video interview above for more and what they’d like to say to the show’s diehard fanbase.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 7, TBA

TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue is available for international pre-order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, August 17