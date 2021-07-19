‘Heels’ Trailer Teases Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig’s Brother Rivalry (VIDEO)

Get ready to hit the ring. Starz has unveiled its extended trailer and new key art for the upcoming drama Heels, starring Arrow‘s Stephen Amell and Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig.

Set to debut across all Starz platforms on Sunday, August 15, Heels is set in the world of independent pro-wrestling. At the center of this drama are brothers Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace (Ludwig) who deal with a long-boiling tension as they fight for control over their late father’s legacy through the family-owned wrestling promotion.

Everyone has a part to play in the ring whether it’s the good guy or their nemesis who is known as the heel. The challenge is living up to and leaving those roles behind themselves when they reenter the real world. “You need to separate you the character, from you the person,” Jack tells his brother in the trailer, above.

When Jack mentions that the crowd cheers for the character, Ace gets fired up at this comment, noting that it’s “the character I play.” Instead of letting the tension fade though, Jack doesn’t let his brother forget that it’s a character he created for him.

More drama awaits in the small Georgia community between Jack’s wife Staci (Alison Luff), his colleagues, and a budding love between Ace and Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund). Other stars for the series include Mary McCormack, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer.

Fresh off the success of Loki, writer Michael Waldron serves as Heels‘ creator and executive producer alongside fellow executive producer Mike O’Malley. Meanwhile, fellow executive producer Peter Segal takes over directing duties for several episodes.

And don’t miss the stars and creatives who will bring Heels to Co[email protected] 2021 on Friday, July 23 at 1pm ET/10am PT. Together Waldron, O’Malley, and the cast will unveil a never-before-seen sneak peek. Check it out and tune in for the premiere of Heels on Starz later this summer.

Heels, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 15, Starz