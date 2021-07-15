Madonna ‘Madame X’ Tour Documentary: Paramount+ Unveils Trailer (VIDEO)

Madonna is coming to Paramount+ as her latest concert documentary, Madame X, is set to premiere on the streamer on Friday, October 8.

Directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX, the upcoming film documents the European leg of Madonna’s Madame X Tour. Filmed in January 2020 during the pop star’s six-night residency in Lisbon, Portugal, the concert features 48 on-stage performers, including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from across the world, and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras.

The doc will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, the Nordics and Canada. Fans outside of those territories will be able to watch on MTV.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” the “Material Girl” hitmaker said. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

The Madame X tour started in September 2019 in support of Madonna’s 14th studio album (also titled Madame X). The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking her ninth leader in the U.S. However, the tour suffered several setbacks due to Madonna’s recurring knee injury and eventually ended abruptly on March 8, 2020, three days before its planned final date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the show, Madonna plays the titular Madame X, “a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places.” The multi-time Grammy Award-winner first shared news of the concert film last week when she posted a teaser on her Instagram page.

“Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape,” said Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, ViacomCBS. “She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of Madame X streaming on Paramount+ this October.”

Madame X, Premiere, Friday, October 8, Paramount+