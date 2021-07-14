First Look: Cesar Millan Returns to TV With ‘Better Human Better Dog’ at Nat Geo (VIDEO)

Cesar Millan is returning to TV. The dog behavior expert is teaming up with National Geographic for a new series Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog.

Premiering Friday, July 30, the series will simulcast on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD in addition to airing repeats on Sundays and streaming on Disney+ every Wednesday after new episodes air. The 10-part series brings Millan back when pet owners need him the most.

Since making his TV debut more than 15 years ago, Millan has seen the world change immensely, meaning there are new challenges to tackle with this thrilling program. In the past year, many humans have turned to pet adoption as a way to bring some comfort into their homes with records hitting all-time highs. With that great power comes great responsibility though as sometimes more pooches also mean more problems.

Watch an exclusive clip below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

As rescue dogs deal with troubled pasts, Millan is stepping in to help bridge the gap between pets and struggling new owners. Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog once again opens the gates to his famed Dog Psychology Center, a ranch retreat for canines. There, Millan helps transform the bonds between families and their pets with updated philosophies, new techniques, and support.

Among the transformations, viewers can look forward to including cases like Goliath, a dog that was unpredictably aggressive but is now serving as a medical companion animal for an owner who suffers from seizures. Then there’s the Insta-famous Ducky, a Yorkie that goes on a journey of finding comfort and composure with Millan.

All of these cases and more make up the fresh series which also sees Millan turn to his own exotic animal ‘paw’sonal assistants in order to help assist his clients. Don’t miss a single second, check out the series when it arrives later this summer, and catch a peek at the shenanigans in the trailer here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, Series Premiere, Friday, July 30, 9/8c, Nat Geo & Nat Geo WILD