Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog is back with two all-new episodes on Friday, July 29 and we have an exclusive first look at the pup-tacular stories being told.

On a mission to create better humans and better dogs, Cesar Millan is giving pet parents the tools they need to teach their dogs good habits and shed any old bad habits they’ve picked up. From the homes of the pet parents to his newly updated Dog Psychology Center, Cesar is showing viewers and clients the skills needed to create happy homes for our furry friends.

In the sneak peek clip, above, from the second episode, “Short Legs, Short Fuse,” airing July 29, Cesar meets with a desperate couple, Philip and Cynthia, who are eager to stop their Corgi Journey’s biting habit. As parents of a newborn baby, the pair are concerned about Journey’s habit which has included biting them more than 30 times.

As a means of breaking the habit, Cesar joins Philip and Cynthia in a field to practice some fetch exercises that will help them gauge Journey’s signals. “This is a good example of how Cynthia needs to look for Journey’s warning signs,” Cesar says in the clip, above. “To her, he looks innocent enough, but that’s the type of mistake that created dirty bites.”

And this isn’t the only case being taken on in the episode as Cesar also meets with two private dog park owners and their German Spitz mix’s who’s policing of the park has become a liability for their business. And don’t miss the episode, “Frozen in Fear,” airing before this which follows Cesar as he helps a Chihuahua names Zoe who is petrified of the world around her.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, New Episodes Begin Friday, July 29, 9/8c, Nat Geo Wild