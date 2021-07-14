Marvel’s ‘Loki’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 6, “For All Time. Always.”]

Loki continues to reach some marvelous milestones at Disney+ as the series receives a Season 2 renewal following its riveting finale installment, “For All Time. Always.”

It would seem that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his variants as the show becomes the streaming platform’s first live-action Marvel original to get the renewal treatment. The announcement came in the form of a mid-credit sequence.

Rather than simply stating that Loki will return for Season 2, the snippet appears as a bright red stamp on Loki’s TVA file. Along with Hiddleston, Loki features an all-star crew including Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku.

The finale episode sees Loki and Sylvie (Di Martino) continue their journey to the mysterious abode found in the Void at the end of time. What they find there sets some very specific events into motion that you’ll have to see to believe.

Following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is the first Marvel series to continue onto a second season following its debut on Disney+. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are among this year’s Emmy nominees with nods for longtime Marvel stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Don Cheadle among others.

Stay tuned for additional details on Loki‘s forthcoming season as the show continues to take shape.

Loki, Season 2, TBA, Disney+