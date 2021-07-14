‘Loki’ Finale, ‘Heist’ and ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ on Netflix, ‘Good Trouble’ and ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Return

Marvel’s marvelous Loki signs off after just six episodes. Netflix revisits notorious American heists in a docuseries and gathers a tremendous cast of kick-butt female heroes in the action flick Gunpowder Milkshake. Cable fan favorites return for a summer run of Freeform’s Good Trouble and TLC’s squeeze-at-your-own-risk Dr. Pimple Popper.

DISNEY +

Loki

Season Finale

As the exhilarating spinoff from the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to an end, there’s a looming question to be resolved: Who’s the Big Bad behind the Time Variance Authority? MCU obsessives have their theories. (Signs point to Kang the Conqueror, but if that’s too obvious, maybe another Loki variant?) However it turns out, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has proven himself worthy of his own series, and maybe even franchise. Well done, trickster.

NETFLIX

Heist

Series Premiere

The streamer’s addictive Money Heist doesn’t return until September, so maybe a six-part docuseries revisiting real-life American robberies can fill the void. Heist devotes two episodes to each of three high-profile heists, using reenactments and interviews with principles to bring these capers to life. “Sex Magick Money Murder” tells the story of Heather Tallchief, who was 21 when she fell under the spell of a parolee who convinced her to participate in an armored-truck robbery in Las Vegas. In “The Money Plane,” Cuban immigrant Karls Monzon studies crime shows like Dateline NBC to plan his heist of a plane full of cash at Miami’s airport. “The Bourbon King” is Gilbert “Toby” Curtsinger, who smuggled a fortune’s worth of pricey Kentucky bourbon. The booze will go down a lot easier than the consequences of crime.

NETFLIX

Gunpowder Milkshake

Movie Premiere

What a title, and what a cast. A who’s-who of badass female action heroes propel this thriller, starring Doctor Who’s Karen Gillan as Sam, whose mother is the notorious assassin Scarlet (Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey). After Scarlet abandons Sam at age 12 to be raised by a crime syndicate known as The Firm, fast-forward to Sam as a chip-off-the-old-block hitwoman. But when she gets in a jam and defies her bosses, Sam turns to her mom and a triumvirate of fierce associates known as The Librarians—Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino—to take back their power. This Milkshake must be flavored with TNT.

Dr. Pimple Popper

Season Premiere 9/8c

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee is back for a new season of treating extreme skin maladies, starting with Roger and his record-breaking case of rhinophyma—with enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies and make it hard for him to breath. Beyond the “ewww” factor, Dr. Lee’s cases often get under the skin with emotional impact, including the story of two sisters who reunite and bond over their undiagnosed and mysterious face bumps.

FREEFORM

Good Trouble

10/9c

The soapy spinoff of The Fosters resumes its third season with relationships in a familiar state of churn. Callie (Maia Mitchell) decides to give her rooftop romance with artist Gael (Tommy Martinez) another go, while preparing to face ex-boyfriend Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) in court in the biggest case of her law career. Her adoptive sister Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) has a tough choice to make, between Evan (TJ Linnard) and her associates in the Fight Club.

