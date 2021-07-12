Paris Hilton Returns to TV for Netflix’s ‘Cooking With Paris’

Paris Hilton is returning to TV for some fun in the kitchen as Netflix announced plans for its latest series Cooking with Paris.

Set to premiere Wednesday, August 4, the unscripted series sees the hotel heiress and pop culture icon exhibit a more domesticated side of herself as she learns to sauté, sear, and zest for the streaming program. The season is comprised of six 27-minute installments which will be available all at once on the premiere date.

Along with Paris learning to cook and showcase her culinary skills (or lack thereof), Cooking with Paris will also show off her glam wardrobe, party-throwing skills, and some fabulous celebrity friends. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Netflix unveiled some very appropriate key art resembling a cookbook cover.

Toting one of her furry friends, Paris arms herself with a whisk while also donning her signature pink in the kitchen for “simple recipes” from her home. A sticker in the corner of the poster signifies that the title is a “Netflix ‘Cooking’ Series.”

Among some of the highlights that viewers can look forward to are new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances that Paris will have to navigate with the help of her pals. Cooking with Paris is inspired by her viral YouTube video with the same name.

Executive produced by Hilton alongside Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Rebecca Hertz the series is an Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) production. Don’t miss the fun, tune into Cooking with Paris when the series arrives later this summer on Netflix.

Cooking with Paris, Series Premiere, Wednesdays, August 4, Disney+