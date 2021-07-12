Netflix Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for Action Thriller ‘Hit & Run’ (VIDEO)

Hit & Run, the new nine-episode Netflix action thriller, is set to premiere on the streamer on Friday, August 6.

The series revolves around Segev Azulai (Lior Raz), a happily married man living in Tel Aviv whose life is turned upside down when his new American wife Danielle (Kaelen Ohm) is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident. Confused and stricken by grief, Segev sets about finding his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S.

Segev enlists the help of his Israeli police detective cousin (Moran Rosenblatt), an old friend (Gal Toren) and an American ex-lover (Sanaa Lathan) who now works as an investigative reporter. As the group look into the case, Segev starts to uncover disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

In addition to Raz, Rosenblatt, Toren and Lathan, the series also stars Lior Ashkenazi, Gregg Henry, Igal Naor, Michael Aronov and Kevin Mambo.

Netflix has released a trailer for the series (watch below), which shows Segev traveling to the U.S. to pursue his wife’s killers. “This is bigger than you,” a woman’s voice warns him as the action heats up with car chases, gun fights, and massive explosions.

Raz, who is best known for portraying Doron Kabilio in the political thriller television drama Fauda, co-created the series with Avi Issacharoff. Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin serve as showrunners with episodes directed by Mike Barker, Rotem Shamir and Neasa Hardiman. Barker is also on board as an executive producer alongside Kimberlin Belloni, Peter Principato, Itay Reiss, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Hit & Run, premieres August 6, Netflix.