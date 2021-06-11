Brant Daugherty on Hallmark’s ‘The Baker’s Son’ and His Own Kitchen Skills (VIDEO)

We’ve come to know what to expect from a Hallmark movie but with its latest film, The Baker’s Son, the story begins in a place Hallmark rarely does — with the male perspective. In this film, the focus is on Matt (Brant Daugherty), a local baker on the picturesque island of Windward, and Matt is having trouble baking his best bread.

That all changes when he meets a visiting ballerina (Maude Green); needing begets kneading, and his love and passion for her inspires his craft. But what happens when his heart is broken, and he suddenly loses his dough mojo? Could his true love really be his best friend Annie (Eloise Mumford)?

To get the full scoop, our Jim Halterman grabbed some time with Daugherty, who explained more about the film and how love works with Matt’s character. “Matt is not baking to his best abilities,” Daugherty says. “Love is the missing ingredient that he has but I think there’s another layer on top of that — his belief in himself.”

Can Matt figure it out and find his best bread and his best love? And could Daugherty’s real-life story — becoming a new dad — help inspire a sequel? Watch the video interview above to find out!

The Baker’s Son, Movie Premiere, Saturday, June 12, 9/8c, Hallmark