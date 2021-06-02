It’s (almost) time for Hallmark’s Christmas in July again!

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are celebrating the annual event this summer. Amidst airings of some of your favorite holiday movies is the premiere of a new one: Crashing Through the Snow, starring Amy Acker and Warren Christie, on Saturday, July 10 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel.

“Maggie (Acker) and her ex-husband, Jeff (Kristian Bruun), have always been friends first. When Jeff’s new girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin), spontaneously invites Maggie along to their Christmas getaway in Aspen, she jumps at the chance to spend a Yuletide holiday away with her two daughters,” according to the synopsis.

“Although Maggie feels like a third wheel crashing their Christmas, she’s not alone as Kate’s hapless brother, Sam (Christie), shows up unannounced with a plan,” the description continues. “Always seeming to live in Kate’s shadow, Sam, for once, wants to come out ahead, and he convinces Maggie that, together, they can compete with Kate and make this Christmas the best one ever. Neither of them is adequately prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead — or the feelings they develop for one another.”

Check out some scheduling highlights from the Christmas in July event across both channels below.

Hallmark Channel (Friday, July 9-Saturday, July 31)

2020 Movie Marathon (Saturday, July 10-Sunday, July 11)

Popular Christmas movies from 2020 will air all day. (This includes the premiere of Crashing Through the Snow.)

Soap Sunday (Sunday, July 18)

Airing all day are holiday films with soap stars including Cameron Mathison, Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Alison Sweeney, Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann, Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster, and more.

Countdown to Christmas Greatest Hits (Saturday, July 24-Sunday, July 25)

Crown for Christmas (Saturday, July 24, 7/6c)

Stars: Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Saturday, July 24, 9/8c)

Stars: Brooke Burns, Henry Winkler, Warren Christie

Christmas Under Wraps (Sunday, July 25, 7/6c)

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell

The Nine Lives of Christmas (Sunday, July 25, 10/9c)

Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Friday, June 25-Thursday, July 8):

Blake Shelton Night! (Monday, June 28)

Blake Shelton executive produced the following:

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (6/5c)

Stars: Megan Park, Josh Henderson

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (8/7c)

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Lucas Bryant

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (10/9c)

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar

Holiday Jam Session! (Friday, July 2)

Our Christmas Love Song (6/5c)

Stars: Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines

The Christmas Bow (8/7c)

Stars: Lucia Micarelli, Michael Rady

Christmas at Graceland (10/9c)

Stars: Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown

Salute to Christmas! (Saturday, July 3)

The Christmas Doctor (6/5c)

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Adrian Holmes

USS Christmas (8/7c)

Stars: Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan

Deliver by Christmas (10/9c)

Stars: Alvina August, Eion Bailey

Family on the 4th! (Sunday, July 4)

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (6/5c)

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres

Holly & Ivy (8/7c)

Stars: Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, Marisol Nichols

The Christmas Ring (10/9c)

Stars: Nazneen Contractor, David Alpay