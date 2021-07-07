‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Stunned By ‘Super Easy’ Final Clue

It’s always a triumphant feeling when you know the answer to a Final Jeopardy! clue, but Tuesday July 7’s episode of the long-running quiz show might have been a little too easy for some viewers.

“In 2019, this public university attempted to trademark the word “The” for use on clothing and hats,” said guest host, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, revealing the final clue from the “colleges and universities” category. The contestants were given the usual 30 seconds to write down their answers, but they clearly didn’t need all the allotted time to make their minds up.

The answer, of course, was Ohio State University, which, in 2019, tried to trademark “The Ohio State University” for use on T-shirts, hats, and other merchandise. The request was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which said that the application didn’t prove “The” functions as a trademark, meaning the use of the word didn’t distinguish OSU’s merch from any other.

All three Jeopardy! contestants got the answer correct, as well as many viewers who felt that the clue was a little too simple. One Twitter user wrote that it was “the easiest Final Jeopardy! question ever,” while another fan wondered if the show was “even trying anymore.”

Didn’t watch tonight but that would’ve been an easy one. And wow, Courtney. #Jeopardy https://t.co/2WCJXRHPJ2 — Roadwarrior627 (@Roadwarrior627) July 7, 2021

Easiest final question 🤣 #Jeopardy — Public Enemy #⃣1⃣✌🏿 (@Plez_CHill) July 6, 2021

What is “The” Ohio State University. Very easy final. #Jeopardy — Jeff Veloso (@jveloso100) July 6, 2021

Final #jeopardy was super easy this evening. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — not your mom (@notyourmom2020) July 6, 2021

I hope @OhioState realizes that clue was laughing at them, not with them. #Jeopardy — Jay O’Brien (@Jay_OBrien) July 6, 2021

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The simplicity of the final clue didn’t matter to community college instructor Courtney Shah, who continued her run as Jeopardy! champion by adding $4,000 to her seven-day total winnings of $118,558.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings