‘Jeopardy!’: Viewers React to Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s First Night as Guest Host

Meaghan Darwish
2 Comments
Jeopardy! Dr. Sanjay Gupta Season 37
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Jeopardy! has welcomed yet another guest host to its 37th season with Dr. Sanjay Gupta making his debut on Monday, June 28.

The medical expert opted for delivering clues instead of health tips, overseeing a game once helmed by the late great Alex Trebek. He follows a long list of guests who have now stepped into Trebek’s metaphorical shoes.

Who Is Your Favorite 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host So Far? (POLL)See Also

Who Is Your Favorite 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host So Far? (POLL)

Some guest hosts have risen to the challenge with more finesse than others.

Gupta proceeds G.O.A.T. champion Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!‘s executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Tournament of Champions vet Buzzy Cohen, The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik, and Savannah Guthrie. All of the guest hosts have elicited strong reactions from viewers, so how did they feel about Gupta?

For the most part it would seem based on the reactions that Gupta has made a good impression following his first episode as reactions pour in online. The sentiment ranges from wishes to make him the permanent host to lukewarm praise acknowledging his calm demeanor as well as a lack of onscreen excitement.

Below, see some of the reactions fans are sharing on Twitter since Gupta’s premiere episode:

Gupta will continue his run as guest host through Friday, July 9 as Season 37 of Jeopardy! continues. Following him, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, fan-favorite LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck will step up to the podium for their turns as guest host. Let us know what you thought of Gupta’s performance as guest host in the comments below.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

Sanjay Gupta