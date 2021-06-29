‘Jeopardy!’: Viewers React to Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s First Night as Guest Host

Jeopardy! has welcomed yet another guest host to its 37th season with Dr. Sanjay Gupta making his debut on Monday, June 28.

The medical expert opted for delivering clues instead of health tips, overseeing a game once helmed by the late great Alex Trebek. He follows a long list of guests who have now stepped into Trebek’s metaphorical shoes.

Gupta proceeds G.O.A.T. champion Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!‘s executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Tournament of Champions vet Buzzy Cohen, The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik, and Savannah Guthrie. All of the guest hosts have elicited strong reactions from viewers, so how did they feel about Gupta?

For the most part it would seem based on the reactions that Gupta has made a good impression following his first episode as reactions pour in online. The sentiment ranges from wishes to make him the permanent host to lukewarm praise acknowledging his calm demeanor as well as a lack of onscreen excitement.

Below, see some of the reactions fans are sharing on Twitter since Gupta’s premiere episode:

Sanjay Gupta did an excellent job on #Jeopardy I was not expecting him to impress quite this much, and he appears to have a very high ceiling. Excited to see his progress this fortnight. — M Walter Mockler (@goldenduck) June 29, 2021

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is an awesome guest #Jeopardy host!👏🏻👏🏻🎉 — Laura Moe (@LauraMoewriter) June 29, 2021

Dr Sanjay Gupta is the best ever guest host of #jeopardy — Leslie Smith (@__LeslieSmith) June 29, 2021

@drsanjaygupta @jeopardy

Great Jeopardy game with Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Wonderful as the host – calm, cool, collected, with tons of personality and class. And that smile!!!! — celtica98 (@celtica98) June 29, 2021

Sanjay Gupta for permanent jeopardy host — Graham Platz (@PlatzWV) June 28, 2021

Sanjay Gupta is knocking it out of the park on Jeopardy. Good form! — Jacqueline Bishop (@JaxUMASS) June 28, 2021

Strong first impression for Sanjay Gupta as guest host of Jeopardy, I liked him, he was relaxed and clear. Should be a good 2 weeks. Although he tended to leave out the “what is” when the players didn’t get the Q, a few other hosts have done the same and it feels weird — Safety Kate (@dynamitekatie) June 28, 2021

Watched a bit of Sanjay Gupta hosting Jeopardy last night. He’s smart. Not very entertaining, though. My roommate fell asleep during it. Bring on Levar Burton! — Nick Varga – #PardonReality (@Karaoke_God) June 29, 2021

Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s first episode as guest host was OK. #Jeopardy — Joel Garcia (@MrJoelGarcia9) June 29, 2021

Sanjay Gupta not nearly as enthusiastic about the Daily Double as Savannah Guthrie or Buzzy Cohen. #Jeopardy — Phil Lemos (@Phil_Lemos) June 28, 2021

Gupta will continue his run as guest host through Friday, July 9 as Season 37 of Jeopardy! continues. Following him, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, fan-favorite LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck will step up to the podium for their turns as guest host. Let us know what you thought of Gupta’s performance as guest host in the comments below.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings