Allison & Patty Hit the Road in a ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Kevin Can F**k Himself is taking its show on the road as Allison (Annie Murphy) and Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) take a drive in “Live Free or Die.”

In an exclusive sneak peek at the fourth installment, Patty gives Allison a reality check, shattering a fantasy she has about traveling. The clip, above, sees the women debate where the best place to live is, mainly how Allison thinks anywhere besides Worcester is better.

“Oh look at his plates, he’s from North Dakota,” Allison exclaims after noticing a truck that passes her and Patty on the highway. “That’s exotic,” she adds.

Patty isn’t as impressed. “Exotic?” she asks. Allison explains that it’s far away and better than here as in their home state of Massachusetts. “You think North Dakota’s better than Worcester?!”

“I mean, yeah, probably,” Allison defends herself. “What about you?” she asks Patty.

“Well, I have this theory,” Patty says. “Everywhere’s bad. North Dakota, Worcester, Florida… nowhere is better than anywhere else. They’re all just bad in their own way.”

Can Allison be convinced or will her longing to escape her painful life win out over Patty’s opinion? Only time will tell. For now, check out the banter between Allison and Patty in the clip above, and don’t miss “Live Free or Die” when it airs July 4th on AMC.

Kevin Can F**k Himself, New Episodes, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC