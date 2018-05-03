Bill Cosby Scrubbed From TV's Academy's Hall of Fame

Bill Cosby is no longer part of the Television Academy's Hall of Fame, and his statue won't be returning to the Hall of Fame Plaza.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor's name has been removed from the official list of honorees online following the news of a Pennsylvania jury finding him guilty of sexual assault last week.

"All references to Mr. Cosby were removed from the website," a spokesperson told Deadline.

To stand in solidarity with Cosby's victims, multiple colleges have also decided to revoke Cosby's many honorary degrees. In fact, it's the first time Yale has done this in its 300-year history as an institution.

The comedian was inducted into the Television Academy in 1992, which was also the final year his famed sitcom The Cosby Show aired.