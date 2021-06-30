‘Monk’ Is Joining ‘Columbo’ on the MeTV Network for a Mystery Block

Soon, mystery lovers will want to tune into the MeTV Network on Sunday nights.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Monk is joining Columbo for a four-hour mystery block Sunday nights, starting July 18 at 6/5c. (Columbo is moving to an earlier time as a result.) The network premiere of Monk will air at 8/7c.

Tony Shalhoub and Peter Falk’s investigators will be together for the first time on MeTV. Monk features a modern take on the classic TV detectives of the 1970s and draws many comparisons to Columbo. Many of the episodes of Shalhoub’s series follow the “Columbo model,” with the audience and characters knowing who committed the murder and why while the quirky and often underestimated detective must connect the dots and prove it. Watch the fun promo below for a look at both shows.

Monk aired eight seasons from 2002-2009 on USA Network. Shalhoub’s Adrian Monk was a grieving husband and private detective consultant for the San Francisco Police Department. His obsessive-compulsive disorder and numerous phobias disrupted his colleagues’ lives, but his heightened attention to detail and sharp mind allowed him to spot clues others did not. The mystery dramedy’s cast also included Bitty Schram, Jason Gray-Stanford, Ted Levine, and Traylor Howard.

Monk won eight Emmys (including three for Shalhoub for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series) and was nominated for 10 others. Shalhoub also took home two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and one Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical. The series also held the record for the most-watched scripted drama episode in cable television history from 2009 through 2012.

Monk, Sunday, July 18, 8/7c, MeTV Network