Loki: Did [Spoiler] Really Die in Episode 4?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 4, “The Nexus Event.”]

The latest installment of Loki made way for some pretty big revelations and a shocking turn of events as the God of Mischief’s journey continues.

After becoming trapped on Lamentis-1, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) brace for the end of that world, but their newfound connection creates a Nexus event so big that it alerts the TVA of their whereabouts. While both variants are apprehended, Loki tries to alert Mobius (Owen Wilson) about the information Sylvie divulged in Episode 3, that everyone at the TVA are variants with erased memories.

Ever the detective, Mobius doesn’t let Loki believe his words on the matter mean something at first, but he does some snooping of his own by swapping his Tempad for Ravonna’s (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), uncovering footage of Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane). In the brief clip he finds, Mobius hears the woman repeat what Loki had told him about the TVA.

Ravonna is seen shutting down C-20’s remarks, claiming that they’re false before having her neutralized. When Mobius goes to Loki with this information, he tries to help out the God of Mischief only to meet Ravonna and some TVA officers.

Knowing he’s been caught in an attempt to uncover the reality of this mysterious organization, Mobius makes one last-ditch effort to plead his case or possibly earn some mercy at the hands of Ravonna. He tells her he wishes he could visit the time he’s really from before she has him “pruned.”

So, is that really the end of Mobius? The character has become a fan favorite since Loki premiered and it would be awfully devastating for the show to go on without him. Thankfully, Loki’s own pruning later on in the episode suggests that Mobius hasn’t met his end after all.

During a mid-credits sequence, Loki is seen waking up in a desolate apocalyptic-looking landscape where he seems to encounter three more versions of himself. Could Mobius have ended up in a similar place?

When Loki is pruned, Sylvie is left behind in the TVA with Ravonna where she manages to get the upper hand. Sylvie tells Ravonna she wants to know everything that’s going on within the organization. Could she be the person to break Loki and Mobius out of their purgatories? It seems like the best option.

Perhaps she’ll even team up with Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) who helped her and Loki fight back against Ravonna in the first place. Only time will tell, but we’re hopeful that based on Loki’s whereabouts, that Mobius hasn’t perished from the universe or multiverse.

