‘Virgin River’: Who Shot Jack? (POLL)

Netflix may have answered one of our burning questions with the Virgin River Season 3 trailer revealing Jack (Martin Henderson) survives, but we’re still left wondering who shot him and left him for dead in his bar.

At the end of Season 2, Jack had been expecting Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) to join him, but whoever walked in shot him. By the time she showed up, he was on the ground, bleeding. Pretty much the only people we could rule out were Mel, Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Doc (Tim Matheson), Hope (Annette O’Toole), and Mike (Marco Grazzini).

The trailer doesn’t offer up any clues, really. Jack is eager to do something about what happened, asking Mike, “What do you want me to do? You want me to sit around at home waiting for the shooter to turn himself in?” He appears to get in a scuffle with Jimmy (Ian Tracey), who is Calvin’s (David Cubitt) right-hand man.

Speaking of Calvin, he has to be the most likely culprit — whether or not he pulled the trigger himself — considering the role Jack played in interfering with his drug operation. But tied to Calvin is also Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), who served with Jack and hasn’t had an easy time adjusting to life as a civilian. But he couldn’t kill another man he didn’t know on Calvin’s orders, so unless it was an accidental shooting, we’d be surprised if he’s responsible — and especially if he wasn’t operating on someone else’s orders.

The “joke” guess seems to be Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), Jack’s ex-girlfriend who’s now pregnant and has decided that, since they’re not going to be together, she’d rather have her (eventual) husband be the twins’ father.

For all we know, it’s someone we have yet to officially meet but who’s tied either to Jack, Calvin, or even one of the other characters.

For now, all we can do is wait to see what happens in Season 3 —and wonder if the person might try again since Jack’s still alive and well and apparently doing his own investigating into what happened.

Virgin River, Season 3, Friday, July 9, Netflix