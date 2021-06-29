‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Trailer Teases the Return of Tony Soprano & More (VIDEO)

Fans of The Sopranos are finally getting their first look at the long-awaited prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

In a full-length trailer for the upcoming feature, beloved characters return to the screen for a new story plucked from Tony’s (James Gandolfini) past. Michael Gandolfini steps into the role previously filled by his late father as he embodies a young Anthony Soprano.

The movie follows the tumultuous eras in Newark’s history as Tony’s coming-of-age story takes place amid rival gangsters beginning to rise up and challenge the DiMeo crime family’s hold over the race-torn city. Some can’t miss call-backs in the teaser include stops at Holsten’s and Satriale’s as well as appearances by younger versions of Junior (Corey Stoll), Livia (Vera Farmiga), and Paulie Walnuts (Billy Magnussen) among others.

But the core of the trailer really zeroes in on Tony’s bond with his uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), a man many heard about during The Sopranos‘ run on HBO but had never met. The father of Michael Imperioli’s Christopher Moltisanti plays an integral role in Tony’s involvement with the business as is evidenced in the trailer.

“You’re my nephew. I wanna do whatever I can to help you,” Dickie tells Tony in the trailer, below. But drama within Newark could change Tony’s perspective. “I wanna go to college. I can’t get caught with s**t like this,” Tony tells his uncle, pointing at crates of most likely stolen goods.

“Look, you take the speakers, right? At the same time, you say to yourself, ‘this is the last time I’m ever gonna steal something.’ It’s that simple,” Dickie advises, getting his nephew into a dangerous cycle that later becomes his empire.

Written by The Sopranos creator David Chase with Lawrence Konner, The Many Saints of Newark is directed by Alan Taylor. The trailer provides a peek at the film’s other cast members Jon Bernthal as Tony’s father, Leslie Odom Jr., Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, and Ray Liotta. See them in the teaser, below, and don’t miss The Many Saints of Newark when it debuts October 1.

The Many Saints of Newark, Movie Premiere, Friday, October 1, In Theaters and on HBO Max