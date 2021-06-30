‘MAFS: Couples Cam’: Beth & Amber Reunite for a ‘Juicy’ Gossip Session (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is staging a reunion in its June 30 episode as Married at First Sight Season 9 stars Beth and Amber get together for a long-overdue visit.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, the ladies dish “juicy” details on the latest events in their lives. Still living in Charlotte, Amber welcomes Beth to her recently-purchased home for a gossip session that includes some revealing plans for the future.

“I’m currently still living in Charlotte, I just bought my own house, I’m still teaching, and I’m just living life,” Amber tells viewers in the clip, catching them up on her life since Season 9 aired in 2019. The action then switches to Beth’s reaction upon entering Amber’s new crib.

“Guys, she’s moving on up! Eff you, Matt, she got a new house,” Beth exclaims, referring to Amber’s ex-husband who memorably cheated on her in Season 9. Considering Beth’s reference to Matt, it’s not surprising that this is one of the first topics of conversation between the two women.

“Let me give you some juicy dirt,” Amber says after Beth asks about any updates on Matt. Amber goes on to explain that Matt has reached out via Facebook and the exchange has been anything but cordial. As for Beth, she’s looking ahead to the future with Jamie, revealing to Amber that they’re considering having a baby.

See what Amber thinks about that idea in the clip, above, and don’t miss Married at First Sight: Couples Cam as new episodes air on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime