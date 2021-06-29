‘Line of Duty’ Finale, ‘America’s Top Dog,’ More ‘Good Bones,’ TMZ on UFOs

The thrilling police drama Line of Duty ends its sixth season with a major revelation. Canines and their handlers rise to the challenge on a second season of America’s Top Dog—and the prize has nothing to do with Good Bones, the name of HGTV’s hit mother-daughter renovation show, back for a sixth season. TMZ takes a skeptical look at the recent government report on UFOs—or as the feds call them, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

Line of Duty

Season Finale

Who is “the Fourth Man” who has been bedeviling AC-12 for six seasons of this exceptional British police drama? The answer is forthcoming (and didn’t entirely satisfy U.K. audiences when it aired there in May) in the season finale, wherein the compromised DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) is endangered as she comes clean about her past actions. Quite a few more shoes drop before it’s all over, leaving the embattled anticorruption unit in an existential limbo. Who will expose dirty cops if they can’t?

America’s Top Dog

Season Premiere 8/7c

We’re barely into the dog days of summer, but that hasn’t stopped this engaging competition of skilled canines and their trusty handlers from returning for a second season with back-to-back episodes. Sports broadcaster Curt Menefee is joined by comedian David Koechner to call the action, with the help of sideline reporter Rachel Bonetta, as teams of dogs and humans—in categories including working dogs, police K9s and “underdogs” (always my favorite)—compete on a tricky obstacle course challenging them on speed, agility and teamwork. Winners get $10,000, plus an extra $5,000 to give to an animal charity. That’s a lot of kibble.

Good Bones

Season Premiere 9/8c

Back home again in Indiana, mother-daughter renovators Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine take on rundown properties in Indianapolis, strip them to their “good bones” and transform them into desirable homes. Their first project in the sixth season is a formerly charming old Victorian infested with insects that may need as much fumigation as renovation.

TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof

Special 9/8c

The government report released last week about UFOs—or in official parlance, UAPs (for “unidentified aerial phenomena”)—was inconclusive at best. All of which leaves the snoops at TMZ unsatisfied, so they embark on their own investigation, revealing a cover-up that would do The X-Files proud, suggesting that pilots, scientists and Pentagon officials were among those facing retaliation if they looked too hard for the truth—which apparently is still out there.

