‘Fantasy Island’ First Look: Roselyn Sanchez Welcomes Guests in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Are you ready to return to Fantasy Island? Fox’s modern take on the classic is bringing viewers back to the classic locale and we have your exclusive first look with a new teaser trailer.

The TV promo sees Roselyn Sanchez step into the role of Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (played by Ricardo Montalban) from the original show. Elena is so committed to maintaining her family’s legacy that she sets aside her own ambitions and love life to serve as the gatekeeper to the island.

Fantasy Island’s luxury resort is a place where all guests can have their requested fantasies granted, but not everything goes as planned as is evidenced from the teaser, above. Each episode delves into the “what if” questions that keep people awake at night, and guests depart the experience more enlightened because of it.

In the semi-anthology series, several familiar faces will drop by as guest stars including Prodigal Son‘s Bellamy Young, Brothers & Sisters alum Dave Annable, and his real-life wife Walker‘s Odette Annable. Among some of the interesting fantasies that the island’s guests will experience include age-reversal, body-swapping, and indulgences beyond belief.

And while the granted wishes might not be what they bargained for, Elena’s there to help them through it all with her calm demeanor and grace. Joining Elena on the island are Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda, a guest who arrives with a terminal illness and finds a new lease on life, and John Gabriel Rodriquez serves as Javier, the island’s head of transportation, pilot, and “jack of all trades.”

Join them all on the island in the show when it arrives on Fox later this summer, and in the meantime check out the exciting first look, above.

Fantasy Island, Series Premiere, Tuesday, August 10, 9/8c, Fox