‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: FX Orders Limited Series With Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones

Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in Under the Banner of Heaven, a new FX limited series based on Jon Krakauer’s bestselling true crime book of the same name.

Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk, When We Rise) will adapt the #1 New York Times bestseller, which revolves around a devout detective whose faith is tested during a brutal murder investigation that seems to be connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) in Utah.

The Amazing Spider-Man star Garfield will play Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Meanwhile, Normal People‘s Edgar-Jones will portray Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

Black will serve as an executive producer alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp for Imagine Television. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films will also executive produce along with Gillian Berrie. David Mackenzie is set to direct.

“After so many years of work, I’m incredibly grateful to Imagine and FX for their patience with and commitment to bringing this story to screen,” said Black. “Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true-crime thriller might shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards.”

Grazer and Howard added: “We at Imagine have been dedicated to telling this powerful story for nearly a decade. With FX’s belief and support and Lance Black’s relentless commitment we are, at last, on our way. We couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with David Mackenzie, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones to bring this project to life.”

Garfield will next be seen opposite Jessica Chastain in the feature The Eyes of Tammy Faye, directed by Michael Showalter and based on the documentary of the same name. He will also star in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tick, Tick… Boom!, the film adaptation of the autobiographical Off-Broadway show written by Johnathon Larson (Rent).

Edgar-Jones, who received rave reviews for her performance in Normal People, is currently filming the adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel Where the Crawdads Sing, as the titular role of Kya. She is also set to star in the lead role in the Mimi Cave-directed social thriller Fresh opposite Sebastian Stan.