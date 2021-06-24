Where to Stream Your Favorite Movie Franchises From ‘Twilight’ to ‘Harry Potter’

In the market for a nostalgic movie night binge? Most fan-favorite franchises are available to stream on the various platforms available with the simple click of a button.

Whether space is your jam, superheroes are your thing, or supernatural stories are where it’s at, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up where you can find and stream several movie franchises ranging from Twilight and Harry Potter to Star Wars and Lord of the Rings.

The Twilight Saga

The series of films based on Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling books took the late 2000s and early 2010s by storm. Revisit the supernatural love story between human Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and her vampire beau Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) when all five installments of the franchise — Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 — arrive on Netflix beginning Friday, July 16.

Harry Potter

A worldwide phenomenon, the Harry Potter franchise has touched several aspects of pop culture ranging from Broadway plays to theme parks and beyond, but the films have their own magical effect on fans. Thankfully HBO Max and Peacock are both streaming all eight entries in the movie franchise beginning with 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and concluding with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Follow Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his pals Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) as they work together to overcome the all-powerful Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

Star Wars

Itching for an adventure in a galaxy far far away? Fans of the Skywalkers and their lengthy history can revisit all three trilogies that include — A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker — on Disney+. And if the original trilogies aren’t enough to satisfy, check out Star Wars stories Rogue One and Solo which are also streaming on the platform.

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Whether you’re a fan of Iron Man‘s Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a sucker for Captain America‘s Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), or a fan of Guardian of the Galaxy‘s planet-hopping misfit crew, there’s a wide variety of Marvel options on Disney+. One of the collection’s newest film additions is Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow, which makes its Premier Access debut beginning Friday, July 9.

Lord of the Rings

Director Peter Jackson’s epic Lord of the Rings trilogy comprised of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King are all available in their original format as well as extended versions on HBO Max. Follow Hobbit Frodo (Elijah Wood) and his pals as they attempt to save Middle-Earth in the beloved films based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books.

Star Trek

Calling all Trekkies — Paramount+ is home to several of the Star Trek films, including the original 1979 movie starring favorites Leonard Nimoy as Spock and William Shatner as Captain Kirk. If newer films are your thing, catch 2016’s Star Trek: Beyond which features Chris Pine in the role previously inhabited by Shatner.

DC Universe



Not a Marvel fan? HBO Max is your premier spot for catching Batman faves Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck as well as Wonder Woman Diana Prince (Gal Gadot and Linda Carter). From Zack Snyder’s Justice League to Suicide Squad, the platform is stacked with options.

The Hunger Games

Want to relive Girl on Fire Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) harrowing experience in The Hunger Games? Tubi is the exclusive streaming home for the franchise based on Suzanne Collins’ dystopian book series.

Pirates of the Caribbean

If a swashbuckling good time is your desire, check out the Pirates of the Caribbean films on Disney+ with Johnny Depp‘s Captain Jack Sparrow. The first three installments — The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, and At World‘s End — are all streaming along with the fifth film Dead Men Tell No Tales.