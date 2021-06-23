‘Brady Bunch’-‘Drag Race’ Crossover Event Set to Recreate Iconic Episode

If you love RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Brady Bunch, you’re going to love this news.

In celebration of Pride Month, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have set a new crossover event, Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch. It will drop on Wednesday, June 30 on Paramount+. The special will recreate the iconic episode “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” in “an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.”

Original Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williams (as Mike Brady), Christopher Knight (as Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (as Bobby Brady), Eve Plumb (as Lucy), and Susan Olsen (as Margie) will appear alongside Drag Race favorites Shea Couleé (as Marcia Brady), Bianca Del Rio (as Carol Brady), BenDeLaCreme (stepping out of drag as Greg Brady), Kylie Sonique Love (as Jan Brady), Nina West (as Alice), Kandy Muse (as Cindy Brady), with special appearances by RuPaul (as the Wig Attendant) and Michelle Visage (as Helen).

Paramount+ also dropped the first act of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 ahead of its premiere (with two episodes) on Thursday, June 24. The cast includes A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11), Eureka! (Season 9, 10), Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2), Jan (Season 12), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4), Pandora Boxx (Season 2, All Stars 1), Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11), Scarlet Envy (Season 11), Serena ChaCha (Season 5), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11), Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2), Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6), and Yara Sofia (Season 3, All Stars 1). They’ll be competing for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and $100,000.

Watch the first act below.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, June 24, Paramount+

Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, Wednesday, June 30, Paramount+