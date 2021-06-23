Simon Cowell to Judge New High Stakes Music Competition ‘Walk The Line’

Simon Cowell is cooking up a new musical game show with a high stakes twist, as contestants will choose whether to stay in or cash out.

Walk The Line will premiere on ITV in the U.K. with the global roll-out for the project set to be handled by ITV Studios. Cowell will return to the broadcaster where he currently serves as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and before that The X Factor and Pop Idol. The veteran producer will once again head up a judging panel for this new singing competition.

The format will see musical acts perform on stage with the top two performers of the evening made to face-off in a nailbiting decision. The two contestants must decide whether to go home with a cash prize or ‘walk the line’ and continue on in their quest to be crowned champion. If contestants choose to stay and top the leaderboard, they will move on to the next show and face a different cast of performers.

See Also 'America's Got Talent' Turns 15: Rewatch These Amazing Auditions (VIDEO) Some of these contestants won 'AGT,' others went home far too soon, but their performances are just one click away!

Each episode will end with a highly tense ‘stay or play’ moment, with the prize pot increasing the longer the performers stay in the contest. The reigning champion will be offered an even larger cash-out amount for each night they remain in the competition.

The six-part series is co-produced and co-developed by Syco Entertainment and Lifted Entertainment and will debut on ITV and streamer ITV Hub later in the year.

“I am thrilled to be working with Lifted Entertainment and ITV on this new project,” said America’s Got Talent judge and Syco boss Cowell. “We wanted to develop a show which will give the contestants a life-changing cash prize if they win. Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision: either cash out then and there or stay in the contest to compete again the following night and have a chance to claim the huge prize.”

He continued: “It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats—real event TV. I’m very excited at giving musical talent the opportunity to transform their lives like never before.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment, added: “The format Syco and Lifted Entertainment have created has all the makings of quintessential game show entertainment, but with a compelling twist thrown in each show. It’s great to be continuing our working relationship with Simon and I look forward to introducing this edge of your seat musical game show to viewers later in the year.”