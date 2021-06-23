What’s Coming to Amazon in July 2021

Amazon Prime Video is keeping things cool for the summer with its July streaming lineup.

Whether you’re looking for favorite films or reality TV escapes, the platform has you covered with original titles including Luxe Listings Sydney, Season 2 of Making the Cut, The Tomorrow War, and The Pursuit of Love coming to the streaming library. Plenty of films will also be available for viewing ranging from Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist and Midnight in Paris to classics such as On the Waterfront.

And don’t miss the highly anticipated Leverage: Redemption, which will launch on July 9 via Amazon’s IMDb TV titles. Scroll down for a full roundup of what’s heading to Amazon in July 2021.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

July 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season (2006)

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)

July 2

*The Tomorrow War – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

July 5

Surf’s Up (2007)

July 9

Our Friend (2019)

*Luxe Listings Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

July 15

*El Cid – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 16

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

*Making the Cut – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 30

*The Pursuit of Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

July 9

*Leverage: Redemption– IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1

July 15

Devious Maids S1-4

July 1

A Beautiful Mind

Anna

Antboy

Aquamarine

Arbitrage

Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels

Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby

Baby Geniuses and the Treasures of Egypt

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Big Wedding

Boonie Bears: the Big Shrink

Boyz n’ The Hood

Bridge of Spies

Bridge on the River Kwai, The (Original Version)

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Captain Phillips

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Constant Gardener, The

Deer Hunter, The

Forever My Girl

Grandma’s Boy

Heaven is for Real

Hitman: Agent 47

Hope Floats

How to Train Your Dragon

Isle of Dogs

Kiss of the Dragon

Knowing

La Bamba

Love Actually

Love Punch

Meet Joe Black

Midnight Run

Miracle at St. Anna

Miracles from Heaven

Monuments Men, The

Muppets from Space

Muppets Take Manhattan, The

Paper Towns

Righteous Kill

Rise of the Guardians

The Roommate

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Knights

Sixth Man, The

Smurfs and The Magic Flute

Soul Food

The Nanny Diaries

Traffic

Two If by Sea

Unstoppable

Wolves

Z for Zachariah