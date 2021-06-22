‘The View’s Joy Behar Gets Backlash for Joking About Gay NFL Player Carl Nassib

The View cohost Joy Behar is being criticized for her reaction to Las Vegas Raiders player Carl Nassib coming out as gay.

Nassib’s coming out makes him the first active NFL player in history to come out as gay. When discussing the topic on the June 22 show, Behar joked about the announcement, saying, “After they said ‘penetration in the end zone,’ they lost me,” prompting shocked and annoyed reactions from her cohosts.

Later in the show, Behar tried to take back the joke by saying, “I just long for the day when you can just be gay in the world and it doesn’t become a big deal. By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television? Scratch it. Make-believe I never said it.”

Journalist Justin Baragona shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “Yikes! This joke from Joy Behar during a discussion of the first active gay player in the NFL.”

Behar’s comment came amid positive reactions from her cohosts, with Sara Haines saying, “I’m happy for anybody watching that video that feels more empowered to live their authentic self.” Haines went on to discuss people’s confusion between masculinity and sexuality, while guest host Ana Navarro applauded Nassib’s donation to The Trevor Project and touched upon toxic masculinity in sports locker rooms. “Hopefully this announcement makes the NFL more inclusive,” said Sunny Hostin.

Behar has not made any further comments regarding the joke.

