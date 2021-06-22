Sean Carrigan Returning to ‘Young and the Restless’ as Abby’s Ex-Husband Stitch

The man Abby Newman-Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) exchanged wedding vows with is coming back into her life — no, not current husband Chance (Donny Boaz), who is currently away on a secret mission, but her ex!

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Abby’s ex-hubby Dr. Ben “Stitch” Rayburn, played by Sean Carrigan, is returning to The Young and the Restless. Watch for Carrigan to make his return appearance on the Friday, June 25 episode of Y&R.

Carrigan premiered on the CBS soap opera in 2013 as Dylan’s (Steve Burton) physician war buddy. Stitch and Abby wed in 2015 but the union didn’t last. Their marriage ended following her miscarriage caused by Stitch’s troubled son, Max (Jared Breeze). At the time, Stitch wanted to try to work things out and move forward with having a family, but Abby wasn’t quite ready.

Now, ironically, Abby and Chance are awaiting the birth of their first child with the help of surrogate Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and specimen donor Devon (Bryton James).

In 2017, Stitch moved to Iowa where he practiced medicine, and where Max is receiving long-term care following brain surgery.

Will old feelings spark between Abby and Stitch once they see one another? How will Stitch react to the news that Abby has moved on and has a new husband and a baby on the way? Tune in to find out!

