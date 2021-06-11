Discovery+’s ‘Shock Docs’ Explores ‘The Conjuring 3’s Real-Life Roots (VIDEO)

The power of yikes compels you to check this out!

Dropping today on Discovery+, Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It pulls back the curtain on the real-life case that inspired the new movie, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. And having seen both, we can promise you that this account is actually scarier than the big-screen retelling. You may want to watch this one with the lights on.

Like the feature, the latest Shock Docs installment explores the 1980 case of David Glatzel, an 11-year-old Connecticut boy who claimed to have seen a ghostly old man while helping his older sister, Debbie, and her boyfriend, Arne Johnson, move into the house they just rented.

Before long, that apparition revealed itself to be something far more sinister, leading the Glatzel family to call in a priest and famed demonologists, Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the movie), who concluded he needed an exorcism.

In this exclusive clip, the real-life Arne and Debbie discuss that harrowing experience along with a sample of what they allege to be tape-recorded evidence of David’s evil inhabitant.

Without spoiling the story, which you may or may not believe, what happened after that ritual was performed sent the family into a whole new horror story when Arne was arrested five months later for stabbing someone to death. Claiming no recollection of the crime, Arne once again got an assist from the Warrens, who helped his lawyer essentially put the devil on trial by mounting a defense of Not Guilty by Reason of Demonic Possession.

The court case is only briefly touched upon in the movie, but the special goes deep with never-before-seen interviews with the Glatzel family, the Warrens, the defendant’s lawyer, and local police.

