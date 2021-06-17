‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Shocks Fans By Predicting Her Winning Dollar Amount

Guessing a correct answer to a question on Jeopardy! is one thing, but accurately predicting your winning total? That must take some kind of magic power. Yet, that is precisely what contestant Katie Sekelsky did when she secured her third win in a row this week.

Sekelsky, a graphic designer from Kent, Ohio, won the Tuesday, June 15 episode with a winning total of $19,201, a number she had prophesied just days earlier. “The night before my first @Jeopardy taping, I was alone in the hotel, trying to calm down and “visualizing” a win,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I sketched myself at a podium, with a winning-type dollar amount. And that winning-type dollar amount was $19,201. This is real.”

For any potential doubters, Sekelsky attached a photo of the sketch and confirmed that she had sent the drawing to several people before taping the episode in question. “THERE ARE RECEIPTS,” she stated emphatically. She also explained that the drawing didn’t influence her wagering on the show and that she was just betting what she needed to to win.

This was not on my mind at all while wagering. I was just betting what I needed to in case Erin bet everything and got it right. And the drawing was sent to @muffymarracco @lynnqyu and @AriannaHaut before taping. THERE ARE RECEIPTS. — Katie Sekelsky (@Sekelsky) June 16, 2021

“Well Katie that’s amazing! You are a visionary!” wrote one fan on Twitter in response to Sekelsky’s impressive feat. Many other viewers also took to social media to share their reaction, with one person asking if she, “Can see the future?”

Well Katie that’s amazing!

You are a visionary! 👍👏👏👏👏🙂 — Melinda Gallagher (@imagineitnow) June 17, 2021

Holy crap this is amazing. — Terry Wolfisch Cole (@tell_me_another) June 16, 2021

Can you see the future? — Yung Ree (@YungRee86) June 16, 2021

Wow!!! This is kind of spooky…..I wonder what else you can manifest? Wow!!! — Alison (@Alison7613) June 16, 2021

Unfortunately, Sekelsky’s run came to an end on Wednesday’s show as her psychic powers didn’t extend to the Disney-Pixar universe. “What is Osmosis Jones?” she wrote in response to the Final Jeopardy! clue that required the answer “Buzz Lightyear.” However, the Ohio native took the loss in good spirits, announcing on Twitter that she is considering watching and live-tweeting the Farrelly brothers action-comedy.

Never seen Osmosis Jones. Thinking about watching and live tweeting it. — Katie Sekelsky (@Sekelsky) June 17, 2021

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is currently on Jeopardy! hosting duties as the long-running game show continues its revolving door of guest hosts. Previous guest hosts include The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik, footballer Aaron Rodgers, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, and former Today anchor Katie Couric.

