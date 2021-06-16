‘Yellowstone’ Actor Neal McDonough Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

Neal McDonough is joining the Murphyverse as the former Yellowstone and Arrow star is set to become a series regular in the upcoming American Horror Story: Double Feature.

According to Deadline, McDonough will play Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower in the Ryan Murphy FX series, though apparently, it is not the former U.S. President but just a character that shares the same name. It wouldn’t be the first time the show has named a character after somebody already famous, as Denis O’Hare played a character called Liz Taylor in AHS: Hotel back in 2015.

The new season premieres on FX on Wednesday, August 25, with episodes available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu. While plot details remain scarce, Double Feature is said to be split into two different stories, “one by the sea, one by the sand.” Speaking on the topic earlier this year, Murphy said, “It means two seasons for the fans airing in one calendar year. So double the viewing pleasure.”

McDonough joins the previously announced Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) and Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber as the new faces making their debuts in the AHS franchise. The trio will star alongside returning regulars Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

In addition to his work on AHS, McDonough recently wrapped up filming Boon, in which he stars and executive produces; the movie is a sequel to the Derek Presley directed Red Stone. McDonough is perhaps best known for his role as the villainous Damien Darhk in Arrow and various other CW superhero shows. He’s also had memorable parts in the likes of Suits, Justified, Desperate Housewives, Band of Brothers, and Altered Carbon.

American Horror Story: Double Feature, premieres August 25, FX.