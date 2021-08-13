Evil Is Afoot in Provincetown in First ‘AHS: Double Feature’ Trailer (VIDEO)

There’s evil afoot in Massachusetts as FX’s anthology American Horror Story heads to Provincetown in a first look trailer for Double Feature, the show’s landmark 10th season.

The revealing full trailer follows a struggling writer (Finn Wittrock), who, along with his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe) and daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), travels to the isolated Cape Cod town for a winter away from the city.

“I can’t believe we’re doing this. I never thought I’d get you out of the city,” he gushes to his spouse, who agrees s change of scenery will help him work and get his mind off of his troubles.

Needless to say, we’re getting some The Shining vibes except, instead of a hotel, this family is confined by Provincetown and the weird things happening there. Once they do finally settle in, they will encounter the town’s true residents who begin making themselves known.

Among those residents? The fabulously mysterious Evan Peters and Frances Conroy, who appear to meet Wittrock’s character in a local watering hole. “I’ve been coming out here to write for a few years now,” Peters’s character reveals. “This place inspires us.”

Others making appearances in the teaser, below, include Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, and Billie Lourd. Catch the spooky first look and don’t miss Season 10 of American Horror Story when Double Feature arrives later this month on FX.

American Horror Story: Double Feature, Season Premiere, Wednesday, August 25, 10/9c, FX