OWN’s ‘Family or Fiancé’: Get a First Look at Relationship Hurdles From Season 2 (VIDEO)

Season 2 of the Oprah Winfrey Network original series Family or Fiancé has set a return date of Saturday, July 17.

The premiere will follow the Season 3 arrival of OWN’s other original program Love & Marriage: Huntsville. In an exclusive first look, we’re sharing Family or Fiancé‘s Season 2 trailer featuring relationship coach Tracy McMillan who is helping out several new couples.

For those who didn’t catch Season 1, the show follows engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for a three-day therapy session under one roof. The high-stakes social experiment sees the couples and their families participate in activities that will test and hopefully strengthen their bonds.

Together with Tracy, they’ll explore their differences for a chance to see their relationships in a different way. Among Season 2’s highlights are relationships between mothers and daughters, sisters and brothers, broken families, tragic loss, and non-traditional marriages.

Along with airing on OWN, fans are able to stream the episodes the same day on the discovery+ platform. Family or Fiancé is executive produced by Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Jonathan Singer, and Erika Bryant. Check out the Season 2 drama above, and don’t miss Tracy’s work with the unique couples being featured this summer.

Family or Fiancé, Season 2 Premiere, Saturday, July 17, 10/9c, OWN