Stars Praise David Archuleta As Ex-‘Idol’ Contestant Says He is Part of LGBTQIA+ Community

American Idol alum David Archuleta shared a lengthy post for Pride Month opening up about his sexuality and finding a “balance” with his Mormon faith.

“I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way. I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people, which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges,” Archuleta, who came in second in Season 7 of Idol, wrote on Instagram on June 12.

“I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith. There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it,” he continued. “I don’t think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other. For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am.”

Read his full statement in his Instagram post and the screenshots of his comments below.

After he shared his statement, he received support from former American Idol contestants as well as celebrities in the comments on his Instagram post. “I am so proud of you and proud to know you. You are so loved,” Idol Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks wrote. “Love you man, and so proud of who you are,” Season 7 winner David Cook said.

“I love you David, always so inspired by your most genuine and sincere soul! Proud of you. So thank you to know you,” Season 7’s Brooke White wrote.

“Courage and authenticity and its finest [sic],” singer India Arie wrote in all caps. “So proud of you,” Actor Kevin McHale wrote, with heart emojis. Check out more messages of support in the screenshots below.