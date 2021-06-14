Who’s Your Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Alum on ‘The Chase’? (POLL)

The Chase continues as Season 2 gets underway at ABC with host Sara Haines, returning chasers, and Jeopardy! alums Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer.

This time around ITV’s Mark “The Beast” Labbett is stirring the pot with his role as a chaser alongside Jennings, Rutter, and Holzhauer. The four brainiacs face off against the show’s contestants who are playing for a chance to win cash prizes.

Every hour-long episode sees the competitors answer a series of questions as they try to outpace the chaser. One chaser participates in the episode while others commentate on the action taking place from behind the scenes.

The fast-paced game challenges players with answering up to 166 questions, a feat that is definitely possible for Jeopardy! superfans. Jennings, Rutter, and Holzhauer helped bring The Chase to ABC following the success of the network’s Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Tournament.

While Jennings reigned supreme as the ultimate GOAT champion, we’re wondering which Jeopardy! alum you like the most on The Chase. Let us know how you feel about Jennings, Rutter, and Holzhauer in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

