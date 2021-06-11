‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Shocked By Contestant’s Terrible Guess

It’s easy to make a mistake under pressure, but a Wheel of Fortune contestant shocked viewers on Thursday, June 10, with one of the worst guesses the show has ever seen.

The contestant in question, Matt, had just asked for the letter N, of which there were three on the board. So, he was off to a good start. However, when it came time to make a guess, his answer left fans at home completely baffled. “The Best Buttercut,” said Matt, despite his guess not containing a single N, let alone three. Even host Pat Sajak couldn’t help but get in a sarcastic dig when he responded, “Uh, no. Oddly enough, no.”

There was also confusion over what exactly Matt said. Did he say “buttercut” or “buttercup”? Did he mean “butternut?” At least that has an N in it. And, more importantly, what even is a buttercut? (According to a Google search, it appears to be a dog grooming implement). It’s safe to say, Twitter users were all over the situation and eager to share their thoughts.

“’The best buttercup’ sounds like something a person might say when the anesthesia wears off,” wrote one viewer. “Did this MF say the best buttercut????” said another fan, who had to rewind multiple times to make sure they heard things correctly. Another wondered how Sajak didn’t crack up laughing.

Despite the hilarity and momentary embarrassment, it was Matt who had the last laugh as he went on to win Thursday’s episode and bagged himself a nice cash prize in the process.