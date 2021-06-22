Liz ‘Comes to Terms With Her Moral Compass’ in ‘Blacklist’ Finale, Says Megan Boone

The bodies piled up on The Blacklist when former FBI agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) aligned herself with vengeful ganglord Neville Town-send (Reg Rogers) to take out master criminal Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader), who was once a father figure to her.

On the heels of a storyline where death loomed for everyone Liz loved, the actress shares some tidbits about the tense, twisty Season 8 finale cliffhanger that will conclude the Townsend arc and send Liz onto a path that may or may not involve Red’s corrupt world.

Liz really went to the dark side after she watched Red murder her mother, Russian spy Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins). Can she come back?

Megan Boone: I’ve protected a belief that Liz is inherently good and her “dark side” is a result of necessary actions taken for the greater good of national security and to get her innocent daughter out of the violent life she herself had to lead. I would describe fighting to expose [the KGB mole] N-13 as for the sake of national security.

What did she learn when Red took her to the epicenter of his empire in the trippy June 16 episode?

Liz was visited by the spectral presence of essential characters — these may have been ghosts or hallucinations — that are integral in linking her to Red. She’s processing that information until the end of the season.

What can you tell us about the finale?

Red asks something of Liz that she isn’t prepared to fully take on, despite a lot of pressure. She’s trying to come to terms with her moral compass.

Can their relationship be saved?

Forgiveness is always possible.

Is there a future for Liz and the FBI task force? We know she can never be an agent again.

She has an abiding loyalty to Cooper [Harry Lennix], Ressler [Diego Klattenhoff], and Aram [Amir Arison]. Her friendship with them is something she will never walk away from, no matter what path her life takes.

