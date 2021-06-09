‘Veep’ Actor Chris Addison To Adapt ‘The Dublin Trilogy’ Novels For TV

Caimh McDonnell’s popular series of novels, The Dublin Trilogy, are being adapted to television by the British actor Chris Addison and production company Avalon.

Addison, who starred in the BBC’s The Thick of It and its HBO counterpart Veep, is reteaming with Avalon, the company behind Breeders, the FX comedy co-created by Addison, Simon Blackwell, and Martin Freeman. Avalon previously acquired the rights to the books, which have sold over 500,000 copies worldwide.

The Dublin Trilogy currently comprises five books, three original novels, A Man With One of Those Faces, The Day That Never Comes and Last Orders, along with a prequel Angels in the Moonlight and its sequel Dead Man’s Sins, which is set to be published on June 15. The books, described as comedic thrillers, are all set in Dublin, Ireland, and revolve around a ragtag crime-investigating trio.

A Man with One of Those Faces, the first book in the series, follows Paul Mulchrone as he tries to get to the bottom of an unexplainable hit on his life. As he delves into a complicated web of intrigue, the only people willing to help him are a crime-obsessed nurse, Brigit Conroy, and an unorthodox, old-school police officer, Bunny McGarry.

“I’m thrilled to be working with both Avalon and Chris,” McDonnell told Deadline. “Breeders, which they made for Sky, is one of my favourite shows of the past few years and Taskmaster got me through at least one of the lockdowns. I’m particularly delighted to be working with Chris as we’re both grizzled veterans of the comedy circuit and I’ve long been a big fan of his brilliant live shows. I know Bunny and the rest of the gang are in very safe hands.”

There is no word yet on casting or when the series will go into production. Meanwhile, Breeders was recently renewed for a third season which is expected to air in 2022.