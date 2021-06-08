Outrageous moments are a staple of soap operas, and All My Children (which aired from 1970 to 2011 on ABC) was not an exception. The stars know it, too, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive clip of their episode of E!’s Reunion Road Trip (premiering June 10).

“What are your favorite all-time, only indicative of soaps, outrageous storylines on the show?” Eva LaRue (who played Maria Santos) asks Rebecca Budig (Greenlee Smythe), Cameron Mathison (Ryan Lavery), and Jacob Young (JR Chandler).

“One thing about the soap world is our stories can be a little over the top and so you have to have a pretty good sense of humor about things,” LaRue explains.

The stars recall stories about stealing babies, bombs, and more in the clip above. See which ones they consider the craziest, for their characters and each other’s.

The All My Children stars reunited at an exclusive Hollywood mansion to celebrate the soap’s 50th anniversary and talk about off-camera romances and the series’ cliffhanger. The get-together features visits from former cast members Susan Lucci (Erica Kane), Alicia Minshew (Kendall Hart), Debbi Morgan (Angie Hubbard), Kelly Ripa (Hayley Vaughan Santos), and Darnell Williams (Jesse Hubbard).

This reunion comes as part of E!’s walk down memory lane via a special event series, which also includes the casts of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, A Different World, and Scrubs. Reunion Road Trip catches up with the casts as they reflect on their shows and share behind-the-scenes scoop and surprising revelations. Each episode includes discussions about their earliest days from auditions to first impressions, the continuing legacy, and more.

Reunion Road Trip, Premiere, Thursday, June 10, 9/8c, E!