Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Discuss Having Their Own Talk Show

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are open to the idea of hosting their own talk show after recently filling in for Ellen DeGeneres.

The happily married couple guest-hosted for DeGeneres on May 28 and had so much fun doing it that it might lead to their own talk show somewhere down the line. However, there is one stipulation required to make the show happen — it would have to be filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, the home for Yearwood and Brooks.

Yearwood talked about the possibility of hosting a show with her husband when she appeared on TalkShopLive on Saturday to promote her new cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen. “The one caveat for me is it would have to be in Nashville,” she stated. “It was really fun [hosting the Ellen DeGeneres Show], he and I had a really good time doing that together. But everything’s based out of here.”

She added: “When we first started doing the cooking show, we were living in Oklahoma, and I told Food Network I would love to do the show, but I’m living in Oklahoma. Well, they came to Oklahoma, and we filmed there, but now that we’re in Nashville we film the show here. To be able to film the show then go home at night is important, so I would not say that it’s something we wouldn’t consider, but I think they’d have to come to us.”

Since 2012, Yearwood has hosted the popular Food Network show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, where she cooks southern-inspired meals for her family, friends, and other guests. The series, which is currently in its 16th season, previously won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Program.

Despite not being as known for the glitz and glamour of a Los Angeles, Yearwood is confident that Nashville could provide plenty of celebrity guests for her and Brooks to interview. “It would actually be easy for guests, especially artists, because so many people live here,” she explained. “Not just country artists, a lot of artists from all forms of music live in this town. “So I’m just sayin’, Nashville’s a cool city. Think about it guys, think about it!”

On Sunday night, Brooks was celebrated for his achievements in music at the Kennedy Center Honors that aired on CBS.