Hulu Announces ‘Baker’s Dozen’ Competition Series With Tamera Mowry-Housley

Ready to get your bake on? Hulu has announced its upcoming baking competition series Baker’s Dozen with Tamera Mowry-Housley and former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses.

Together, they’ll host the unscripted series which pits passionate amateur bakers against seasoned culinary experts. Contestants will compete in head-to-head challenges for a chance to win the golden rolling pin and a cash prize.

The season will include eight hour-long episodes which will ask the question — do these amateur bakers have what it takes to outbake the competition? The season will feature 13 contestants, an apt nod to the show’s title.

Viewers will track the hopeful bakers’ progress as they attempt to create the next viral baking sensation on Hulu. The series is executive produced by Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Justin Rae Barnes, and Tara Seiner for Bright Spot Content, an All3Media American Company.

Mowry-Housley is best known for her TV series Sister, Sister in which she starred alongside her real-life twin Tia Mowry-Hardrict. Her other credits include The Masked Singer, Home & Family, and Christmas Comes Twice. Yosses, along with being the former White House pastry chef, is an author.

Baker’s Dozen joins Hulu’s other food-centric content such as Taste the Nation and David Chang’s upcoming series The Next Thing You Eat, among others.

Baker’s Dozen, TBA, Hulu