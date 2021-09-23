What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in October 2021

Hulu is gearing up for a solid month of programming this October as the streamer makes way for originals, returning network favorites, and plenty of classic films.

With something to satisfy everyone, Hulu’s originals slate includes the Michael Keaton-led drama Dopesick, the documentary Jacinta, the bingeable competition series Baker’s Dozen, and the delectable docuseries The Next Thing You Eat. Below, see the full lineup of what’s coming and going from Hulu this October.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in October:

October 1

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

License to Kill (1989)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

October 3

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet (2018)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)

October 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

October 6

Castle: Complete Series

October 7

Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

October 8

Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

October 9

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

October 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

October 11

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

October 12

Champaign, ILL: Complete Season 1 (Sony)

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

October 13

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

CHiPS (2017)

October 14

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

October 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

October 16

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

October 18

Dream Horse (2020)

October 20

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

October 21

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Evil Next Door (2021)

October 22

Gaia (2020)

October 23

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

October 25

Come Away (2020)

October 26

Maybe Next Year (2020)

October 27

For Madmen Only (2021)

October 28

First Date (2021)

October 30

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

October 31

Spirit Untamed (2021)

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in October:

October 16

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

October 23

An American Haunting (2006)

October 25

The Artist (2011)

October 26

Good Deeds (2012)

October 30

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

October 31

12 Years a Slave (2013)

21 (2008)

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

71 (2015)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Blast from the Past (1999)

Bound (1996)

Chaplin (1992)

El Dorado (1967)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Freelancers (2012)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hondo (1953)

Hoosiers (1986)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Hud (1963)

I Spit on Your Grave (2010)

I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit on Your Grave 3 (2015)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Mud (2013)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Safe (2012)

Spare Parts (2015)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

They Came Together (2014)

To Die For (1995)

Transcendence (2014)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Walking Tall (1973)

Watchmen (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

White Nights (1985)