Dance Moms‘ Nia Sioux is back with another series about her passion.

Sioux will be profiling dancers with disabilities in her new Facebook Watch series, Dance With Nia, premiering on June 4, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look in the trailer above. The episodes will be released weekly on Sioux’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

“Hi, I’m Nia Sioux and if you know anything about me, you know that dance is my life,” she says in the clip. “I want to meet some amazing people who happen to have disabilities who love dance as much as I do.”

The 11-episode series follows the dancer (who also executive produces) as she brings the stories and talents of dancers with disabilities to life through honest conversations about ableism, perseverance, and the tenacity of the human spirit, and collaborative performances. Sioux will “ultimately [be] rediscovering her love of dance after years of traumatic instruction and bullying,” according to the logline.

The dancers profiled include: Lark, a dancer who is deaf; Shan, a dancer who lives with the painful condition fibromyalgia; and Alex, a hip-hop dancer with down syndrome.

“Highlighting dancers with disabilities is a dream come true for me because I’ve always been about highlighting people’s stories and unfortunately dancers with disabilities don’t always get the recognition they deserve,” Sioux said in a statement.

“Viewers are going to love watching Nia discover so many incredible artists, while rediscovering her own passion for dance,” Brat TV co-founder Rob Fishman added. (Brat TV produces the series.)

This new series is part of Instagram’s creator initiative, which funds original production for marquee talent. Dance With Nia is directed by Sean Saley, who produces with Mike Mackie. Kristin McQuaid serves as choreographer and creative director.

Dance With Nia, Series Premiere, Friday, June 4, Facebook and Instagram