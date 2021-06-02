WWE Cuts Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and More

WWE made another round of cuts today including some top names. The company website confirmed the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.

Strowman is the most high-profile, given he recently competed at WrestleMania against Shane McMahon. Just a few weeks ago, the former Universal champion was facing Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley for the WWE title at WrestleMania Backlash. After a number of character repackagings and teases on SmackDown, Black looked like he would be booked in a feud with Big E.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Whoever is lucky enough to get Heidi Lovelace on their roster, you win. — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 2, 2021

Lana and Riott had been working matches on Raw and SmackDown, respectively, with their partners Liv Morgan and Naomi. Much hasn’t been seen of Murphy since his storyline involving Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah was dropped. Garrett made sporadic appearances during her run, including NXT. WWE has been trimming staff in numerous departments, from superstars to office workers.

Social media has been flooded with well-wishes for those released, from colleagues and fans alike. The timing of these exits has generated some head-scratching as well, given WWE is gearing up to return to the road in July. Not to mention there are companies like All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling that will garner added interest with many of the WWE alums now on the open market. There’s no word on if this is the last of the releases. Typically, there are 90-day no-compete clauses in WWE contracts, so we’ll have to wait to see where these names end up next.

Who do you think is the most shocking name out of the bunch? Where do you want to see them wrestle next?